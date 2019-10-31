Karnataka govt. to fill posts of prosecutor on contract basis for now

The State government on Wednesday told the High Court that it will appoint eligible advocates on a contract basis for the 204 vacant sanctioned posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) within 90 days until the government fills up these posts through direct recruitment.

A statement in this regard was submitted to the HC by the Home Department before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar during the hearing of a PIL petition, initiated suo motu by the High Court on the issue of crippling of court proceedings as 40% posts of public prosecutors are vacant. It was also pointed out that in addition to existing sanctioned posts, the department has sought concurrence from the Finance Department for creation of additional sanctioned posts 16 Public Prosecutors (PPs), 26 Senior Assistant Public Prosecutors (SAPP) and 184 APPs. The government said that it would endeavour to complete filling up these, either by direct recruitment or on contract, within 12 months.

While pointing out that process has already commenced to fill up 124 vacant APP posts of the total 204, the Home Department said this process would take about six months. Hence, it was decided to appoint eligible advocates on contract temporarily. On filling up posts of PPs and SAPPs by promotions, the department said the process of promotion was held up due to legal battles over promotion based on reservation and the process of finalising the promotion list was under way based on recent verdict of the apex court in B.K. Pavitra’s case.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till January 3, 2020.