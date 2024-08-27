State to enhance security for women doctors

Karnataka will enhance security for women doctors in the wake of growing concerns following the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

Minister for Medical Education & Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil (Aug 27) said this after a meeting with officials and key stakeholders on Tuesday (Aug 27) at Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMC&RI) on bolstering security across medical institutions.

Additional security

“Based on the feedback from this meeting, we will implement additional security measures, including installing more street lights, CCTV cameras, and trained security personnel at all medical colleges, super-speciality hospitals, and hostels. We are also prioritizing safety in women’s restrooms in medical institutions,” the Minister said.

These measures will be in line with the guidelines set by the Union government and the Supreme Court. He also sought to emphasise the importance of internal complaints committees established under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, stating that these bodies would rigorously address any grievances raised by women in the medical field.

Stringent action

The Minister warned the perpetrators of violence and sexual assault, stating that the government will take stringent action against such offenders. “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to protect our medical professionals, particularly women,” he affirmed.

The meeting was attended by Director of Medical Education Sujatha Rathod, Dean & Director of BMC&RI Ramesh Krishna, Principal of BMC&RI Asima Banh, directors of medical institutions and super-speciality hospitals, as well as representatives of senior resident doctors, undergraduate and postgraduate students, paramedical staff, and other stakeholders.

