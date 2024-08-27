GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State to enhance security for women doctors

Published - August 27, 2024 11:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka will enhance security for women doctors in the wake of growing concerns following the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata.

Minister for Medical Education & Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil (Aug 27) said this after a meeting with officials and key stakeholders on Tuesday (Aug 27) at Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMC&RI) on bolstering security across medical institutions.

Additional security

“Based on the feedback from this meeting, we will implement additional security measures, including installing more street lights, CCTV cameras, and trained security personnel at all medical colleges, super-speciality hospitals, and hostels. We are also prioritizing safety in women’s restrooms in medical institutions,” the Minister said.

These measures will be in line with the guidelines set by the Union government and the Supreme Court. He also sought to emphasise the importance of internal complaints committees established under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, stating that these bodies would rigorously address any grievances raised by women in the medical field.

Stringent action

The Minister warned the perpetrators of violence and sexual assault, stating that the government will take stringent action against such offenders. “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to protect our medical professionals, particularly women,” he affirmed.

The meeting was attended by Director of Medical Education Sujatha Rathod, Dean & Director of BMC&RI Ramesh Krishna, Principal of BMC&RI Asima Banh, directors of medical institutions and super-speciality hospitals, as well as representatives of senior resident doctors, undergraduate and postgraduate students, paramedical staff, and other stakeholders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.