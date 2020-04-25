State to develop 5,612 km of roads under PMGSY

To revive the rural economy during the post-lockdown period by providing jobs, the State government has decided to develop 5,612 km of rural roads with an estimated budget of ₹2,729 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Out of the allocation, the Centre and the State would incur an expenditure of ₹1,274 crore and ₹1,455 crore respectively. A sum of ₹1,100 crore had already been released and tenders have been called for developing rural roads,

A sum of ₹1 crore each has been released to 49 drought-hit taluks of the State for providing drinking water. A sum of ₹50 lakh each has been released to 127 non-drought hit taluks, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said.

Referring to jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, he said the Centre has released ₹1,039 crore for providing wages and ₹821 crore for supplying materials. Wages under the jobs scheme has been increased to ₹275 per day. Wages would be credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries within 15 days of the work. Wearing of masks during the work has been made mandatory for MGNREGA beneficiaries, he said.