State to continue cooked food supply

As Karnataka is grappling with the crisis of migrant workers from outside the State wishing to go back home, the government has decided to continue distribution of cooked food for a few more days. Simultaneously, it has started distribution of two lakh dry ration kits to construction workers.

The cooked food distribution that was to end on Monday was continued on Tuesday even as the demand has come down by at least 30%, sources said. Decline in demand is attributed to migrant workers from North Karnataka returning to their villages in hordes over the last few days. The return of North Indian workers, in batches, has also reduced the numbers.

Since April 5, the Labour Department has distributed over 35 lakh food packets to about 1.5 lakh migrant workers stuck in labour colonies. “Currently, about one lakh people are getting food twice a day. The decision to continue with food distribution is going to help those still in camps without work,” sources said.

Earlier this week, Labour Department had written to BBMP that it would stop distribution of cooked food after Monday as the Karnataka Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, which was footing the bill, had decided to distribute dry ration packets to migrant workers.

Sources said that the demand for cooked food packets had been coming down as relaxation of lockdown norms has led to labourers going out in search of work.

“We do not find many in the earlier designated places and some are calling volunteers stating that they do not want food. But food is not going waste,” sources said.

Traffic causes delay

Meanwhile, volunteers distributing cooked food packets to migrant workers in designated places at ward levels are now facing a peculiar situation with increased traffic since Monday. Sources said that the point-to-point movement for distribution of food that was happening easily due to lockdown norms earlier has been hampered since Monday as traffic has increased, causing delay in dropping off food packets.