State to consider increasing monthly pension for senior citizens: CM

Published - October 01, 2024 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar at the World Senior Citizens Day programme in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The State government will consider increasing monthly pension given to senior citizens in the State, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens to mark the International Day of Older Persons, Mr. Siddaramaiah said currently 50 lakh senior citizens get monthly pension in the State. “A decision on increasing the monthly pension will be taken after deliberations. As per the 2011 census, Karnataka has 57,91 lakh senior citizens,” he said.

Pointing out that the number of old age homes are increasing, Mr. Siddaramaiah said this is because children are moving out of the country and admitting their parents to old age homes. “The  achievements of senior citizens are an inspiration to the youth. We should respect senior citizens by idealising them,” he said.

Pointing out that it is the duty of the government to ensure the comfort and health of senior citizens, the Chief Minister said dialysis centres have been set up in taluks. “The government is working to empower the economically and socially empowered people to fulfil our goal of building an equal society,” he said.

