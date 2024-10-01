State to consider increasing monthly pension for senior citizens: CM

The State government will consider increasing monthly pension given to senior citizens in the State, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a programme organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens to mark the International Day of Older Persons, Mr. Siddaramaiah said currently 50 lakh senior citizens get monthly pension in the State. “A decision on increasing the monthly pension will be taken after deliberations. As per the 2011 census, Karnataka has 57,91 lakh senior citizens,” he said.

Pointing out that the number of old age homes are increasing, Mr. Siddaramaiah said this is because children are moving out of the country and admitting their parents to old age homes. “The achievements of senior citizens are an inspiration to the youth. We should respect senior citizens by idealising them,” he said.

Pointing out that it is the duty of the government to ensure the comfort and health of senior citizens, the Chief Minister said dialysis centres have been set up in taluks. “The government is working to empower the economically and socially empowered people to fulfil our goal of building an equal society,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.