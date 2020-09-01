State to come out with Special Investment Region Act based on Gujarat model

KALABURAGI

01 September 2020 07:59 IST

Aim is to move on from Bengaluru-centric development and ensure an even distribution of industries

As part of its efforts to ensure an even distribution of industries across the State, Karnataka will shortly come up with a Special Investment Region Act, along the lines of legislation enacted by Gujarat, and declare Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga as special investment regions, according to Jagadish Shettar, Minister of Large and Medium Industries.

“The industrial development is currently Bengaluru-centric and we want to ensure distribution of industries across the State by taking them to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. As part of these efforts, we are going to introduce the Special Investment Region Act, which is similar to the one in force in Gujarat, and declare Dharwad, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga special investment regions for focussed industrial development. The Bill will be introduced in the next session of the legislature,” he said.

He was addressing industrialists at an interaction programme organised by the Hyderabad-Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) on Monday.

Responding to criticism against the government for its recent amendment to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, Mr. Shettar described as “historic” the removal of clauses A and B of Section 79 in the Act and maintained that it would pave the way for rapid industrialisation.

“I had, along with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, participated at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. Industrialists from across the world who took part in the meet hailed Karnataka as an industry-friendly State, but expressed concerns over the impediments in getting land for the establishment of industries. Section 79(A) and 79(B) in the land reforms Act were there to harass industrialists. They were the obstacles to industrialists to get lands hassle-free for the establishment of industries as well as for non-agricultural persons to purchase agricultural lands. They were helpful neither to farmers nor to industrialists. With the amended Act in force, industrialists can directly purchase lands for their industries instead of doing it through the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) or other State-run agencies,” he said, adding that the amendment would, in no way, affect the farming community or the farm sector as a whole as it would increase the value of agricultural lands.