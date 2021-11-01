State to come out with semiconductor policy

As part of a plan to attract semiconductor-based start-ups in the State, the government will shortly come out with a semiconductor policy, a first of its kind in the country, Minister of Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has said.

Addressing a meeting of office-bearers of the BJP in the city on Sunday, he said that the policy will be designed to attract companies, especially start-ups, in the field of semiconductors by offering incentives and concessions.

“Once the policy is up for implementation, many small and big companies will come and invest in the State. These investments are expected to generate over one lakh new jobs. We have a plan to ensure that a major portion of the investments comes to Kalaburagi. As Bengaluru has developed into India’s silicon valley, Kalaburagi will become India’s semiconductor city,” Mr. Nirani said.

Mr. Nirani also said that his government has plans to establish a workshop and aircraft servicing unit near the Kalaburagi Airport.

“We are exploring the possibilities of establishing units for plane servicing and manufacturing plane parts in Kalaburagi. We need around 500 acres of land near the Kalaburagi Airport for this purpose. If we get land, our plans will immediately be materialised,” Mr. Nirani, who is also in-charge Minister for Kalaburagi district, said.

Workshop

Mr. Nirani said that a workshop to encourage and train local and budding entrepreneurs will be organised in Kalaburagi on November 11 and 12. The event, he added, is expected to see thousands of participants from across the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“Successful entrepreneurs will narrate their stories and share their experiences. They will interact with enthusiasts of entrepreneurship and guide them in their journey to become successful. entrepreneurs. On November 12, an interaction on ‘Our dream Kalaburagi’ will be held. Apart from experts from different fields, common people will share their views on developing Kalaburagi into an advanced and developed district in the State,” Mr. Nirani said, exuding the confidence of raising the district’s position to one among the top 10 districts in the SSLC examination results.

Mr. Nirani also said that he has plans to invite farm scientists from Israel, which is known for reaping rich dividends with minimum investments and resources, to guide and train farmers in the district.

Legislators Basavaraj Mattimadu, Avinash Jadhav and Shashil G. Namoshi were present.