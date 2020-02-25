State to build 10 lakh houses next year

The State government has planned to build 10 lakh houses next year as part of its commitment to provide affordable housing to the poor, said Housing Minister V. Somanna.

“We have planned to build around 10 lakh houses under various schemes. This includes five lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 1.2 lakh houses under the Karnataka Slum Development Board, and 2.5 lakh houses (one lakh in Bengaluru and 1.5 lakh in Ballari, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Dharwad, and other cities) under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation,” he said.

He was speaking to presspersons after inspecting the construction of 5,616 houses being built at a cost of ₹338 crore by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Board near Mundargi area on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul said that curing compounds were being used to build the houses in Ballari.

“Advanced technology is used and quality is maintained in the construction of the houses. These houses are durable for 100 years. All basic amenities such as planned school, hospital, anganwadi, commercial complex, playground, drinking water facilities, street lamps, garden and underground sewage system would be provided in the newly developed residential area,” he said.

The Minister also offered bhumi puja to commence the work for building Skandsiri Township where 2,172 G+2 houses would be built on a 32-acre plot at a cost of ₹135 crore. The project would be taken up by Sandur Town Municipal Council and implemented by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.

“These houses are meant for the economically weaker sections. Those who have a house to live in and have applied for another house in this township, I request them to withdraw their application so that the purpose of providing houses to the houseless could be served,” Mr. Somanna said.

Mr. Nakul added that the District Mineral Foundation funds to the tune of ₹15 crore would be used for providing basic infrastructure to the township.