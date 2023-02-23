ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka to bear expenses of scholarship for minority community students if Centre does not allot funds

February 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

From the next academic year, the State government will bear the expenses of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for students from minority communities and other backward classes if the Centre does not allot funds, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Responding to Opposition members in the Legislative Council on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the Centre had stopped funds for pre-matric scholarships but post-matric scholarships were continuing. “We have written to the Centre to grant scholarships to students who have already applied so far. If the Centre does not grant, the State will bear the expenses from the next academic year,” he said.

Congress member Naseer Ahmed, who raised the issue of the reduction in education grants for minority community students, demanded that funds for student scholarships be increased. “From ₹273 crore in 2021–2022, the grants came down to ₹67 crore this year. This is an injustice to minority community students,” he said.

