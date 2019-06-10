Karnataka

State team to study Germany’s public libraries

An eight-member delegation of public library officers from Karnataka will begin a seven-day tour of public libraries in Germany from June 10.

The delegation led by Principal Secretary to Government of Karnataka’s Education Department S.R. Umashankar and comprising Deputy Directors of Central Libraries from different parts of the State is visiting Germany on the invitation of Goethe-Institut, Bengaluru, that will also bear the entire expenditure of the foreign trip.

The study trip taken up as part of the Public Libraries Leadership Enhancement programme starts on June 10 and ends on June 16.

In a letter to the Government of India, State Chief Secretary Vijaybhaskar said the State government has examined the proposal and decided to depute to Germany Mr. Umashankar; Devakar, Deputy Director, District Central Library, Bengaluru; Manjunath, Deputy Director, City Central Library, Mysuru; Raghavendra K.V., Deputy Director, City Central Library, Mangaluru; Poornima, Deputy Director, District Central Library, Chikkamagaluru; C.J. Venkatesh, Deputy Director, City Central Library, East Division, Bengaluru; Ramaiah, Deputy Director, City Central Library, Belagavi; and Ajay Kumar, Deputy Director, City Central Library, Kalaburagi.

