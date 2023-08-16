State students’ conference in Tumakuru in September

August 16, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

A State-level students’ conference has been organised in Tumakuru from September 1 to 3.

The All-India Democratic Students’ Union (AIDSO) district president Subhash said in Mysuru that the State conference aims to further strengthen students’ movements.

The ’ conference must strive for bringing about more movements on the issues concerning education until the governments start giving priority to the education sector. “Until then, we must win our basic rights through organising movements,” he told reporters.

It is the responsibility of every student to make the State-level students’ conference organised in Tumakuru a success and the AIDSO is hopeful that the students of the State will continue to be part of the movement for the cause of education, he said.

The demands of the conference include strengthening of education in government institutions; free bus passes to all students; protecting secular environment in educational institutions through curriculum; ensuring scholarship and hostel facilities; withdrawal of the imposition of NEP-2020; stopping self-financing institutions and ensuring grants to all government higher education institutions without discrimination; filling up of vacant post of teachers and protecting the rights of guest teachers, a release from AIDSO said.

At the press conference, posters of the students’ conference were released.