State student among CAT 2019 toppers

Ten candidates across the country, one of whom is from Karnataka, scored 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), the results of which were declared on Saturday.

The test is a gateway to management programmes in top business schools, including IIMs. According to a release from the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, which conducted CAT-2019, 21 candidates in India scored an overall 99.99 percentile.

Bengaluru engineer Sushant Thombre, who got 99.99 percentile, was happy to be among the toppers in his second attempt. “I was not serious in my first attempt last year where I had scored a little over 99 percentile. I was in my last year of college. However, this year I took it more seriously,” said Thombre, who works at a private firm in Marathahalli.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagpur-graduate wants to study finance at any of the top Indian Institute of Managements. “IIM-Ahmedabad or IIM-Bangalore are my preferences. CAT is not an extensive study-oriented exam like the UPSC. With regular practice and strong basics, one can get a high score,” he said, and added that he gave over 20 mock tests.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section this year was tough and that he had not predicted. “That came as a bit of a surprise,” he said.

Several of the toppers in Bengaluru are engineers. Rohan Patnaik, who works at a private firm in the city, scored 99.92 percentile. A computer science graduate from BITS Pilani, Goa Campus, he wants to pursue MBA in either finance or information system management as he has a background in computer science. “I gave over a 40 mock tests. Strategy and time management in CAT is important,” he said.

Manish Chandra, another Bengaluru-based engineer, who scored 99.46, said that attempting as many mock tests as one can is the key to success. “If you look at past three years’ papers, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension was not that difficult compared to the two sections. However, this year, it was very difficult and time consuming. I have scored more in the quantitative part,” he said.

Many students, who cleared CAT, said they had found the English paper more difficult than Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Srinivas Akkapeddi of Career Launcher said that CAT 2019 was easier when compared with the last two years. “This time, two sections were easy. Nobody expected Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension to be that difficult,” he said.

CAT 2019 was conducted on November 24 at 376 test centres across 156 cities in India. It had the highest number of entrants in the last 10 years. CAT is a three-hour examination comprising three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.