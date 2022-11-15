State signs MoU with CEGIS for effective governance

November 15, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Government of Karnataka entered a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) on Tuesday in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Under the MoU, CEGIS has proposed to provide technical, analytical, and programmatic support in areas such as enhancement of State revenue including competency mapping and training of frontline tax officials, designing a strategy for improving administrative data quality and data use for Education, Health, and Women and Child Development Departments, said a release.

“This partnership will help clean up and synchronize many kinds of administrative data that exist for ensuring more effective good governance,” added the release.