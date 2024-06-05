State shows its diversity in poll outcome too

Karnataka is known for its cultural and linguistic diversity as well as socio-economic development indices. The 2024 Lok Sabha results also seem to reflect this diversity across regions.

For instance, contrasting outcomes have emerged from the mainly agrarian Kalyana Karnataka (KK) and the teach-savvy Bengaluru regions.

Cong. sweep

While the Congress swept the entire KK region, the BJP painted the constituencies saffron in the State capital. The KK (earlier Hyderabad-Karnataka) comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi (reserved), Raichur (reserved), Koppal, and Ballari (reserved) seats.

The Congress in Karnataka recorded the highest vote percentage of 51.51 in the KK region and all its five candidates registered emphatic victories.

The NDA, comprising BJP and JD (S), secured 45.67% votes in the region. The JD (S), which didn’t field candidates in the region, supported the BJP.

Congress leaders said that the five guarantee schemes of the State government seemed to delivered electoral dividend to the party in rural and backward areas compared to urban constituencies.

They said guarantees such as Shakti (free transport for women), Anna Bhagya (5 kg of foodgrains), Gruha Jyothi (free power up to 200 units a month), and Gruha Lakshmi (₹2,000 for women head of families) provided impetus to voters to support the party candidates.

Guarantees seem to be one of the factors for increasing the party’s vote share from 31.88% in 2019 to 45.43% in 2024. However, unlike in 2019, the party contested in all the 28 constituencies this time.

Consolidation of votes of Muslims, who have a sizable presence in the region, and SC/STs, particularly Valmiki community, behind the Congress, caused the defeat of BJP candidates.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the region and largely contributed to the enactment of Article 371J, was another factor for the party’s better show.

The BJP being unable to retain seats in the region is also because of wrong selection of candidates, internal dissidence and desertions of leaders such as Karadi Sanganna in Koppal.

Bengaluru goes with BJP

In contrast, voters in and around Bengaluru living at a distance of more than 350 km from the KK region, exercised their franchise in favour of the BJP.

The saffron outfit won Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, and Bengaluru South. The saffron party, banking on the “Modi factor”, received 55.65% of votes against 42.27% of the Congress in these four segments.

The BJP secured the highest percentage of votes in Bengaluru South (60.1) against the Congress’ 37.92%.

In the high-voltage Bengaluru Rural constituency, BJP’s C.N. Manjunath, cardiologist, received 56.21% of votes as against 41.46% of the Congress’ D.K. Suresh.

Coastal belt

The BJP continued to hold on to its traditional bastion in the coastal belt. In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada constituencies, the Congress was not able to register victory.

The BJP secured 18% more votes over its rival Congress in the region. A total 58.5% of voters supported the BJP, while 39.05% of the electorate voted for the Congress.

In Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, BJP’s Kota Srinivas Poojary secured more than 26% votes over his rival K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the Congress.