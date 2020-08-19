State sees over 8,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

The State reported as many as 8,642 new cases and 126 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka stands at 2,49,590, and deaths at 4,327. Sixteen COVID-19 patients died due to non-COVID reasons.
Bengaluru Urban continues to have maximum number of cases. It reported 2,804 new cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 96,910. As many 56 deaths were also reported in the district.Shivamogga reported 915 new cases, Ballari had 537, Belagavi 379, and Udupi 375. As many as 63,085 rapid antigen detection tests and RT-PCR tests were conducted.
The total number of persons discharged stands at 1,64,150, with 7,201 discharged on Wednesday. According to government data, 3.26 lakh people are in home quarantine.
