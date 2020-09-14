State sees another record rise in cases

Bengaluru

14 September 2020 02:29 IST

Karnataka registered 9,894 new cases on Sunday, its highest so far

The State on Sunday reported 9,894 new cases, the highest so far on a single day, breaking its previous record of 9,860 cases recorded on September 2.

With this the total number of cases touched 4,59,445. With 104 new deaths, the toll rose to 7,265. This includes 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 8,402 persons were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 3,52,958.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the remaining 99,203 active cases, 807 are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,479 cases taking the total tally to 1,70,662. With 45 of the 104 deaths from Bengaluru alone, the toll in this district rose to 2,436.

67,955 tests in a day

As many as 67,955 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 31,657 rapid antigen tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 38,00,976.