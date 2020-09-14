State sees another record rise in cases

The State on Sunday reported 9,894 new cases, the highest so far on a single day, breaking its previous record of 9,860 cases recorded on September 2.
With this the total number of cases touched 4,59,445. With 104 new deaths, the toll rose to 7,265. This includes 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.
As many as 8,402 persons were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 3,52,958.
Of the remaining 99,203 active cases, 807 are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals.
Bengaluru Urban reported 3,479 cases taking the total tally to 1,70,662. With 45 of the 104 deaths from Bengaluru alone, the toll in this district rose to 2,436.
67,955 tests in a day
As many as 67,955 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 31,657 rapid antigen tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 38,00,976.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath