State sees 5,851 new cases, 130 deaths

A total of 5,851 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 2.83 lakh.
As many as 130 deaths were reported, taking the total toll due to COVID-19 to 4,810. In addition to this, 19 patients who had tested positive died due to non-COVID reasons.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, as many as 8,061 patients were discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged to 1.97 lakh. Of the total 81,211 active cases in the State, as many as 768 patients are admitted in ICUs across different hospitals. Of the 5,851 new cases in the State, as many as 1,918 positive cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban. The State capital also saw 2,034 patients discharged. On Monday, 39,817 tests were conducted – 11,586 were rapid antigen tests, and the remaining RTPCR and other tests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath