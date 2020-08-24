State sees 5,851 new cases, 130 deaths

A total of 5,851 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Monday. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 2.83 lakh.

As many as 130 deaths were reported, taking the total toll due to COVID-19 to 4,810. In addition to this, 19 patients who had tested positive died due to non-COVID reasons.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, as many as 8,061 patients were discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged to 1.97 lakh. Of the total 81,211 active cases in the State, as many as 768 patients are admitted in ICUs across different hospitals. Of the 5,851 new cases in the State, as many as 1,918 positive cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban. The State capital also saw 2,034 patients discharged. On Monday, 39,817 tests were conducted – 11,586 were rapid antigen tests, and the remaining RTPCR and other tests.