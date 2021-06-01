State sees 10% rise in foodgrain production

The output was 153.08 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, as a result of favourable monsoon

Following good rain last year, Karnataka recorded 153.08 lakh tonnes of foodgrain production in 2020-21, an increase of 10% over the previous year.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired a meeting on the Agricultural Department’s preparedness for kharif season and said the government has set foodgrain production target at 135.48 lakh tonnes for 2021-22.

So far, 20 districts of the State received normal rainfall, while 10 districts received deficit. Monsoon would hit the State on June 6-7, according to IMD data, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

Shortage addressed

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil informed the Chief Minister that the State has adequate quantity of seeds, fertilizers stock and shortage of DAP fertilizers had also been addressed. Mr. Yediyurappa said a meeting would be convened with Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda to obtain additional quantity of DAP. Out of ₹19 crore sanctioned to provide compensation for farmers impacted by the lockdown, ₹15.23 crore had been disbursed to 36,327 eligible farmers, said the statement.

Officials have been directed to release ₹250 crore of the pending dues of ₹1,067 crore to agencies during procurement commodities. Officials have also been told to be prepared with contingency plans for handling floods during the monsoon.