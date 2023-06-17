State seeks permission for police action against GST evaders

June 17, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - BENGALURU

The State government has urged the Centre to give permission for the police to act against GST evaders.

Disclosing this to media persons here after a meeting of the high-level committee on GST on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said presently the Commercial Taxes Department was empowered to act against GST evaders. However, the State government had recommended to the Centre to make provisions for taking action against GST evaders under IPC, he said.

Pointing out that the Centre was about to effect certain amendments to the GST Act, he said the State had brought its concerns in this regard to the Centre’s notice. The State government had also taken a stand that everyone should be able to get information on details of GST paid by traders, including the quantum of payment.

