State seeks mandatory govt. service for medicos

BENGALURU

11 August 2020 23:31 IST

The appeal was made during PM’s videoconference with States

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to make one year of government service mandatory for fresh medical graduates and postgraduates so that their services can be utilised in fighting COVID-19.

This appeal was made by Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar during a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reviewed the COVID-19 situation in 10 most-affected States, including Karnataka.

Dr. Sudhakar represented Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is undergoing home isolation after receiving treatment for COVID-19, along with Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. He sought doubling of medical seats and Centre’s assistance in setting up liquid oxygen units in the State.

