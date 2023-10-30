State seed corporation signs MoU with ICRISAT to access drought and disease-resistant varieties

October 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Seed Corporation (KSSC) on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based International Crop Research Institute (ICRISAT) that will give the corporation access to new seed varieties that are drought and disease resistant.

The agreement will result in ICRISAT making available new improved varieties of seeds in sorghum, groundnut, chickpea, pigeonpea, bajra and minor millets for the benefit of farmers in Karnataka. The agreement period is for three years and during the period, drought and disease resistant cultivars will be introduced on a fast track mode to benefit farmers that in turn is expected to increase productivity.

The seed corporation on an average supplies three-and-a-half lakh quintal of quality seeds of different crops annually. It is expected to strengthen the corporation and its product portfolio. The MoU was signed by H.S. Devaraj, Managing Director of KSSC, and Arvind Kumar, Deputy Director General of ICRISAT, in the presence of Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy here on Monday.

A release said that the new varieties will be validated by Varietal Research and Development Centre (VRDC), KSSC at Dharwad and in collaboration with the State agricultural universities for identification and release of varieties in different crops.

Discussion on agriculture reforms

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister met FICCI representatives and discussed on reforms to be brought in agriculture sector. The discussion revolved around manufacturing farm equipment when farm mechanisation programme is implemented, simplification of guidelines on the lines of Andhra Pradesh to import seeds from other countries that could improve productivity and to bring a policy to provide land at a subsidised cost to those setting up enterprises for seed research, farm equipment manufacturing. The Minister also discussed on setting up regional plant quarantine on the lines of those that exist in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.