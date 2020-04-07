State revises lab testing protocol

Based on directions from the Indian Council of Medical Research and Government of India, Karnataka has expanded its COVID-19 testing criteria to include influenza like illness (ILI) patients in the containment zones. “This will begin once rapid antibody based blood testing commences. In cases where a rapid test is negative, on recommendation of the clinician, RT-PCR test can be done. The kits for rapid antibody testing will come in shortly and tests will commence,” stated a circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), on Tuesday.

“A repeat rapid test should be done 10 days after the first rapid test in all symptomatic ILI (cold,cough, low grade fever, sore throat) patients who come to designated fever clinics, patients identified during house to house survey in containment zones, patients in large migratory gatherings or shelters and patients in whom first rapid test has come negative and RT-PCR has not been done,” the circular stated.