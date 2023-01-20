HamberMenu
State requires an outlook report to remove uncertainty in agriculture: CM

January 20, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka should prepare an outlook report that would predict rainfall, give an idea about the total sowing requirement, expected productivity, market demand in local and international markets, and the price mechanism to remove uncertainty around farming, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the International Millet and Organic Mela-2023 that commenced here on Friday, the Chief Minister said other countries prepared such outlook reports and their farmers communities benefited out of them.

“We have to work on a similar report to work out the cost of cultivation of each crop so that the farmers can cultivate a particular crop within that budget,’‘ he said. It has to be prepared in consultation with the Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Price Commission, and stakeholders in the farming community, Mr. Bommai insisted.

A majority of people, in the State, consume jowar and ragi and they are distributed through PDS in the last three years, said Mr. Bommai. “The agricultural universities must come out of the campus and help farmers grow millets and commercial crops,’‘ he said.

Agriculture scientists who spoke at the Millet Mela opined that the food safety of the country would be affected in the coming days if the balance between the commercial crops and the agricultural crops was not maintained.

