Karnataka

State reports three more deaths, 204 new cases

Karnataka recorded three more deaths owing to COVID-19 on Thursday taking the toll to 72 [apart from two deaths owing to other causes].

The total number of positive cases mounted to 6,245, with 204 new cases reported on the day. This includes total discharges of 2,976.

While two Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) patients, aged 35 and 60, died in a designated hospital in Bengaluru, a 28-year-old female Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patient died in Raichur on June 8.

Her samples tested positive and was recorded in the bulletin on Thursday. While these were the official figures, sources claimed that there were six deaths in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru alone since Wednesday.

Among the new cases, Yadgir reported the highest with 66 cases.

All of them are Maharashtra returnees. Udupi followed with 22 cases, 20 of which are Maharashtra returnees. Bengaluru Urban saw 17 cases of which six are ILI patients.

The city’s cases included a 23-year-old pregnant woman, a 22-year-old prisoner, and a 25-year-old woman who was delivered of a child on June 9.

Worrying trend

A worrying trend in Bengaluru Urban has been its death rate of 3.95% — the highest in the State among the districts. The State’s average rate is 1.15%.

