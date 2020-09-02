State reports over 9k cases for second time; tests cross 80,000

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 9,058 cases taking the total number of cases to 3,51,481. This is the second time that the State is reporting over 9,000 cases. On August 27 the State had reported 9,386 cases, the highest ever on a single day. The number of deaths too increased with 135 new deaths reported on Tuesday taking the toll to 5,837. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.
For the first time, the number of tests in the State crossed 80,000 on Tuesday. As many as 83,670 tests including 51,987 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, the State has conducted 29,79,477 tests and this includes 20,86,535 RT-PCR tests. The State saw 5,159 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 2,54,626. Of the 90,999 active cases, 762 are being monitored in ICUs. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,967 cases and 40 deaths. With this, the total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban has touched 1,32,092. The death toll in Bengaluru Urban is 2,005 now.
Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban with 737 new cases. Apart from this, Ballari, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Tumakuru recorded over 300 cases on Tuesday.
