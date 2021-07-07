Karnataka

State reports marginal increase in GST collection in Q1

During the COVID-19 induced restrictions, Karnataka recorded a marginal increase of ₹371.52 crore in the collection of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the first quarter of this year (2021-22) compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

While GST collections were ₹12,212.63 crore in the first three months of 2021-22, against ₹11,841.11 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21, an increase of ₹371.52 crore.

While GST collections were ₹4,490.31 crore in June 2021 against ₹2,603.51 crore in May 2021, an increase of ₹1,886.8 crore, according to official sources.

However, compared to June 2020, GST collections reduced by ₹2,962.08 crore in June, 2021. GST collections were recorded at ₹7,452.39 crore in June 2020 against ₹4,490.32 crore in June 2021.

The total Karnataka sales tax, including taxes on petrol and diesel, collections in the State were ₹4,741.58 crore in the first quarter against ₹2,683.14 crore in 2021-22, an increase of ₹2,058.44 crore.

The professional tax collection recorded at ₹273.36 crore in the first quarter of this year against ₹268.32 crore during the same period last year, an increase of ₹5.04 crore.

Total collection of taxes, including GST, Karnataka sales tax and professional tax, in the first quarter of this year stood at ₹17,227.57 crore against ₹14,792.57 crore during the same period in 2020, an increase of ₹2,435 crore. Total tax collection from all three sources was ₹82,461.71 crore in 2020-21.

The State’s Excise Department has recorded higher revenue of ₹2,122.9 crore in the first quarter of this financial year (2021-22) compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.


