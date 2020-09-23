State reports less than 7,000 new cases for second consecutive day

Bengaluru

23 September 2020 23:16 IST

The State on Wednesday reported 6,997 new cases taking the total number of cases to 5,40,847. The number of cases have gone below 7,000 for the second consecutive day. The State had reported 6,974 cases on Tuesday.

The number of deaths have also come down in the last three days. On Wednesday, the State reported 38 deaths taking the toll to 8,266, This includes 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. As many as 5,460 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 4,37,910. Active cases continued to remain below lakh with 94,652 cases under treatment in various hospitals. Of these, 816 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,547 cases taking the total tally to 2,04,275. With 23 of the 38 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 2,738.

As many as 56,398 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 21,394 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 43,94,840.