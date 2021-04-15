State reports highest single-day rise

It recorded 11,265 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 10,94,912

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest ever single day spike with 11,265 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 10,94,912. Of these, 8,155 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Last year during the first outbreak, the State had reported the highest single day spike of 10,947 cases on October 7. Bengaluru Urban too has breached its last year’s record of 5,121 cases reported on October 8.With 38 deaths, the toll rose to 13,046. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 4,364 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,96,367. Of the remaining 85,480 active patients, 506 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 9.94%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.33%.

Testing

As many as 1,32,242 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,05,630 RT-PCR tests.

With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,30,41,564.

Vaccinations

The State has vaccinated 61,76,171 people so far. This includes 5,73,903 healthcare workers and 2,52,818 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,58,039 healthcare workers and 1,03,817 frontline workers have taken the second dose.

As many as 28,35,318 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 19,21,008 persons above 45 years have been vaccinated so far.