State reports highest ever single-day spike with 14,738 new cases

Bengaluru

15 April 2021 19:15 IST

Karnataka on Thursday reported the highest ever single-day spike with 14,378 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 11,09,650. Of these, 10,497 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 66 deaths, the toll rose to 13,112. This is apart from 19 deaths owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 3,591 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 9,99,958. Of the remaining 96,561 active patients, 555 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.38%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.44%.

As many as 1,29,400 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,18,208 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,31,70,964.