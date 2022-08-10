State reports five deaths

August 10, 2022 21:18 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,680 new infections. With five deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,128. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded, taking the total number of cases to 40,24,394.

With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.85% and the weekly TPR touched 6.33%. Of the new cases, 1,058 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As many as 2,114 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,73,873. Active cases stood at 10,351 on Wednesday.

As many as 24,504 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 19,116 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,80,90,965.