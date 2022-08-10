Karnataka

State reports five deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 10, 2022 21:18 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:18 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,680 new infections. With five deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,128. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded, taking the total number of cases to 40,24,394.

With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.85% and the weekly TPR touched 6.33%. Of the new cases, 1,058 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As many as 2,114 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,73,873. Active cases stood at 10,351 on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 24,504 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 19,116 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,80,90,965.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...