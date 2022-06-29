State reports 968 new cases, one death

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 968 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,66,420. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 5.44% and the weekly TPR touched 3.69%. Of the new cases, 887 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Tuesday’s cases include a backlog of cases that could not be ported from the ICMR database earlier due to technical glitches, on some days from June 21 onwards.

With one death, the State’s toll touched 40,073. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 337 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,21,387. Active cases stood at 4,918 on Tuesday.

As many as 17,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 11,207 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,69,36,602.