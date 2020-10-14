State reports 9,265 cases, 75 deaths

Bengaluru

14 October 2020 23:04 IST

The State on Wednesday reported 9,265 new cases taking the total number to 7,35,371. With 75 new deaths, the toll rose to 10,198. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths.

A total of 8,662 people were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,11,167. Of the remaining 1,13,987 active cases, 925 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While positivity rate for the day stood at 8.14%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.81%.

Advertising

Advertising

Bengaluru Urban reported 4,574 cases taking the tally to 2,93,4051. With 27 of the 75 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,417. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 65,045.

A total of 1,13,771 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 39,111 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 62,50,992.