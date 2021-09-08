Karnataka

State reports 851 new cases, 15 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 851 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,56,988. The districts with the most number of new cases were Bengaluru Urban (248) followed by Dakshina Kannada (227). Fifteen succumbed to the virus taking the toll across the State to 37,441. The number discharged today was 790. So far, 29,02,089 have recovered from COVID-19. At present, Karnataka has 17,432 active cases.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.71% the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.76%. As many as 1,18,791 tests were conducted, including 81,391 RT-PCR tests.


