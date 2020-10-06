State reports 7,051 cases, 84 deaths

The State on Monday reported 7,051 new cases taking the total number of cases to 6,47,712.

With 84 new deaths, the toll rose to 9,370.This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths.

As many as 7,064 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to 5,22,846. Active cases continued to remain over lakh with 1,15,477. Of these, 841 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,189 cases taking the tally to 2,52,229. With 34 of the 84 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,101.

As many as 67,303 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 25,770 rapid antigen tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 53,27,463.