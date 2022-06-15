State reports 648 new cases, one death

Karnataka on Wednesday saw 648 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,57,991. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 2.76% and the weekly TPR touched 2.44%. Of the new cases, 615 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.

With one death, the State’s toll rose to 40,067. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 532 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,13,885. Active cases touched 3,997.

As many as 23,452 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 16,350 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,66,62,873.

Meanwhile, 25 districts have achieved 100% second dose coverage of Covid vaccination in the State as of Wednesday. Similarly, nine districts have achieves 100% vaccination coverage for children aged above 12 years.