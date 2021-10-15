State reports 470 new cases, nine deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 470 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,82,869. Bengaluru Urban reported 232 cases and one death.

With nine deaths, the toll rose to 37,931. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 368 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,35,238. The State now has 9,671 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.5%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.91%.

As many as 93,806 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 79,668 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,92,72,227.