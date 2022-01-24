State reports 46,426 new cases, 32 deaths

Bengaluru

24 January 2022 22:10 IST

Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stabilized as discharges increased significantly on Monday. As many as 41,703 persons were discharged on the day, taking the total recoveries to 31,62,977. The State now has 3,62,487 active patients.

The State on Monday reported 46,426 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 35,64,108. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 21,569 cases.

With 32 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,614. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 32.95%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.06%.

As many as 1,40,884 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,20,161 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,06,95,857.