State reports 44,631 cases, 292 deaths

05 May 2021 01:37 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 16,90,934. Of these, 20,870 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 292 deaths, the toll rose to 16,538. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 24,714 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 12,10,013. The State now has 4,64,363 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 29.03%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.65%.

As many as 1,53,707 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,40,609 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,62,36,135.

Vaccination

Despite claims by the Health Department that the State has adequate stocks of vaccine, several vaccination centres in the city put up boards displaying “No vaccination due to non-availibility of vaccine.”

Several people who visited vaccination centres for their first dose were asked to come on a later date as the available stocks were not enough to administer second dose to beneficiaries. The State vaccinated 99,45,889 people till 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday. This includes 3,475 in the age group of 18-44 years, 6,82,325 healthcare workers and 4,30,247 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 4,36,157 healthcare workers and 1,63,614 frontline workers have taken the second dose. On Tuesday, 43,885 beneficiaries took the jab till 8.30 p.m.