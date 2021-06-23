State reports 4,436 new cases, 123 deaths

Bengaluru

23 June 2021 21:22 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,436 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,19,465. Of these, 1,008 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 123 deaths, the toll rose to 34,287. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 6,455 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 26,68,705. The State now has 1,16,450 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 2.59%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.77%.

As many as 1,70,654 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,30,1911 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,31,89,023.