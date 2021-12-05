State reports 397 new cases, four deaths

Bengaluru

05 December 2021 01:40 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 397 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,97,643. Bengaluru Urban reported 207 cases and one death. With four deaths, the toll rose to 38,224. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 277 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,52,378. The State now has 7,012 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.35%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1%.

As many as 1,12,937 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 95,695 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,37,16,702.

