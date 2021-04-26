State reports 34,804 cases

Karnataka on Sunday hit a new high in COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, at 34,804. Death toll for the day stood at 143. While projections had said that the State would cross the 30,000 mark by the end of April, it has surpassed this five days earlier.

The State’s positivity rate on Sunday stood at 19.7%.

Bengaluru, which now has the highest number of active cases among cities in the country, reported yet another highest single-day cases at 17,342. It accounted for 77 of the 143 deaths. Ballari reported 16 deaths and Mysuru nine. Neighbouring Tumakuru reported 1,153 new cases, Kodagu 1,077, Bengaluru Rural 864, and Mandya 814.

With this, the total number of active cases across the State touched 2,62,162. Of these, 1,80,542 are from Bengaluru Urban district. Total deaths across the State reached 14,426, out of which Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,800. The day also saw 6,982 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of 1,76,614 tests were conducted over 24 hours, while cumulatively Karnataka has conducted 2,47,22,862 tests through RTPCR and RAT methods.

Karnataka’s total vaccination on Sunday touched 86,71,392, inclusive of all age groups and categories until 8.30 p.m.