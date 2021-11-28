State reports 322 new cases, three deaths

Bengaluru

28 November 2021 01:57 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 322 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,95,285. Bengaluru Urban reported 149 cases and zero deaths.

With three deaths, the toll rose to 38,196. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 176 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,50,306. The State now has 6,754 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.34%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.93%.

As many as 94,651 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 79,714 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,30,93,361.