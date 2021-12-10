State reports 314 new cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 314 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,99,785. Bengaluru Urban reported 179 cases and two deaths.

With the two deaths, the toll rose to 38,255. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 339 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,54,196. The State now has 7,305 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.26%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.63%.

As many as 1,19,766 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,02,310 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,43,50,973.