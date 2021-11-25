State reports 306 new cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 306 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,94,561. Bengaluru Urban reported 171 cases and zero deaths.

With two deaths, the toll rose to 38,187. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 224 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 29,49,853. The State now has 6,492 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.36%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.65%.

As many as 84,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 68,227 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,29,31,905.