State reports 297 new cases

Health Minister Sudhakar tests positive

Karnataka on Thursday saw an uptick in cases with 297 new infections. This is after a gap of three months. It was last on February 28 when the State had seen around 300 cases.

With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 1.45%. The weekly TPR touched 1.14% and the total number of cases touched 39,52,577.

Of the new cases, 276 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. This includes 30 late reported cases of June 1 in the State capital. With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,065. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 187 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,10,266. Active cases touched 2,204.

As many as 20,380 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,368 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,64,01,850.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister tweeted, “I have tested positive after being uninfected for three waves of the pandemic.” He said he had mild symptoms and had isolated himself.