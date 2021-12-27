State reports 289 new cases, four deaths

Bengaluru

27 December 2021 23:39 IST

Karnataka on Monday reported 289 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,04,876. Bengaluru Urban reported 172 cases and two deaths.

With four deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,316. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 254 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,59,082. The State now has 7,449 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.49%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.38%.

As many as 58,495 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 48,374 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,60,56,875.