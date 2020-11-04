State reports 2,756 cases, 26 deaths

Bengaluru

04 November 2020 01:51 IST

The State on Tuesday reported 2,756 new cases taking the total number of cases to 8,32,396. With 26 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,247. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. As many as 7,140 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,80,735. Of the remaining 40,395 active cases, 932 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day further stood at 2.91%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.94%. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,479 cases taking the tally to 3,41,554. With 13 of the 26 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,901. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 22,696.

As many as 94,539 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 66,668 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests rose to 81,85,676.

