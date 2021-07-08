State reports 2,743 new cases, 75 deaths

Bengaluru

08 July 2021 02:54 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 2,743 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 28,62,338. Of these, 611 are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 75 deaths, the toll rose to 39,603. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 3,081 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,87,111. The State now has 39,603 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.64%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.73%.

As many as 1,66,631 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,33,121 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,53,18,762.